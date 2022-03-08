 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Nonprofit: Bag of animal heads linked to sacrifice ritual?

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (AP) — Several animal heads found in a plastic bag in East Greenwich last month appear to be related to some sort of religious animal sacrifice ritual, the Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty said Tuesday.

The bag, originally brought to the attention of police on Feb. 25 near a boat launch, contained a calf’s head, several rooster heads, a lamb head, and a kid goat head, the animal welfare group said in a statement.

“It is believed that animal remains that were found were from animals that were sacrificed as part of a religious ritual,” the nonprofit organization said.

The bag also contained grains and colored cloth material “associated with previous animal sacrifice investigations,” and two hand-drawn pictures, the organization said. One looked like a letter D with an arrow through it and one looked like a smiling theater mask.

The RISPCA asked anyone with information about the bag or the significance of the drawings to contact their investigators.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

