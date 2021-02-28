'Nomadland,' 'Borat,' 'The Crown' win at bicoastal Golden Globes

Chadwick Boseman, as expected, posthumously won best actor in a drama film for his final performance, in the August Wilson adaptation "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" — a Netflix release. Boseman's wife, Taylor Simone Ledward, accepted the award.

"He would thank God. He would thank his parents. He would thank his ancestors for their guidance and their sacrifices," said Ledward. "He would say something beautiful, something inspiring."

Apple TV+ scored its first major award when a sweatshirt-clad Jason Sudeikis won best actor in a comedy series for the streamer's "Ted Lasso."

Fey took the stage at New York's Rainbow Room while Poehler remained at the Globes' usual home at the Beverly Hilton. In their opening remarks, they managed their typically well-timed back-and-forth despite being almost 3,000 miles from each other.

"I always knew my career would end with me wandering around the Rainbow Room pretending to talk to Amy," said Fey. "I just thought it would be later."

They appeared before masked attendees but no stars. Instead, the sparse tables — where Hollywood royalty are usually crammed together and plied with alcohol during the show — were occupied by "smoking-hot first responders and essential workers," as Fey said.