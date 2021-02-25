Noem promises to release more documents in AG's fatal crash

But Craig Price, Noem’s secretary of public safety, pushed for Ravnsborg’s impeachment. Joining Noem at the news conference, Price said “maintaining public trust is critical” for law enforcement officers, referencing his 20-year career as a police officer that culminated with overseeing the state’s Highway Patrol.

Noem said she spent 10 hours going through details of the crash investigation on Monday, a day before she called for him to step down.

“I had not seen anything prior to that, but that is one of the reasons that we moved forward on Tuesday and why I put forward my personal opinion that he should resign," she said.

The governor said she had not communicated directly with Ravnsborg since the accident.