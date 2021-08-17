No shot, no service: NYC businesses begin screening patrons

“We have to persuade as many people as possible to get vaccinated," he said. “I know this is problematic — people's rights — but, still, this is an emergency, In an emergency, you have to take aggressive measures,”

New York City averaged 2,000 new cases of the coronavirus a day over the past seven days, up from around 200 a day in late June.

A $10 million media blitz was also launching Tuesday as part of the city's visitor outreach. The mayor announced that about 100 vaccination sites will pop up at such places as gyms and that the city would send out over 600 canvassers to help.

Andrew Rigie, executive director of the NYC Hospitality Alliance, said his group was fully behind the effort. In return for the industry's cooperation, he called on officials to replenish financial aid to still-struggling restaurants.

Leon Ellis, the owner of Chocolate, a restaurant in the city's Harlem neighborhood, said the sacrifices are needed to keep the virus from wreaking more havoc on businesses like his.

“This COVID is a big deal. So we need to do everything that we can to make sure that we get it in check," he said.