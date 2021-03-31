No prison time for transgender ex-neo-Nazi in threat case

They recruited other Atomwaffen members, including the Florida cell, to participate in a coordinated campaign to threaten journalists in retaliation for negative media coverage of the organization, prosecutors have said.

Parker-Dipeppe was the only one in Florida who had a car, and he and another member drove to St. Petersburg and affixed a poster to a home where they believed a news reporter lived. It was the wrong address; instead, a Black woman lived there with her father and her child.

The same day, Atomwaffen members sent or delivered posters to the homes of reporters or activists in Washington state and Arizona, including Chris Ingalls, a journalist at Seattle's KING-TV who had reported on the group.

“Even though the FBI says Parker-Dipeppe was a low level player in this plot, he was part of a terrifying crime that my family and other victims live with to this day,” Ingalls said in a text message Wednesday. “I’m satisfied with the justice system’s handling of this case and I take Parker-Dipeppe at his word that he is truly remorseful.”