DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — No one wins giant U.S. Mega Millions draw, sending jackpot to an estimated $1.02 billion.
No one wins giant U.S. Mega Millions draw, sending jackpot to an estimated $1.02 billion
- AP
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 23-year-old believed to be from Nebraska died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and is thought to be responsible for three other deaths.
A man charged with trying to kill his sister, who woke from a coma and identified him as her attacker, has died less than a week after his arrest.
Steve Bannon has been convicted of contempt charges for defying a congressional subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot.
The monarch butterfly fluttered a step closer to extinction, as scientists put the iconic orange-and-black insect on the endangered list.
A fast-moving fire near Yosemite National Park exploded today into one of California's largest wildfires of the year. The latest, plus photos.
Things to know today: Shooting at LA park kills 2, injures 5; pope in Canada for historic apology; US heat records fall; plus, NASCAR disqualifies winner.
St. Louis recorded 8 inches of rainfall in 7 hours overnight. Firefighters were scrambling to check submerged vehicles and saved 6 people trapped in homes.
If any of the tickets wins the jackpot, Raising Cane’s says the prize will be distributed among all 50,000 employees.
Iowa Republicans voted against a bill that passed the U.S. House Thursday largely along party lines that would enshrine in the law the right t…
President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. The White House says he is experiencing "mild symptoms."