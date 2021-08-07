No home, mentally ill: California case shows system’s flaws

“That’s when my mom and my sisters and I looked at each other and said, ‘This isn’t normal,’” she said.

It took a long time to get the correct diagnosis, and while her brother had periods of stability, it never lasted. He bounced around agencies, the people tasked with his care did not communicate or left, and there was little consistency, his sister said. Records show he tried to continue his education at UC Berkeley, where he was enrolled off and on from 1987 to 2003.

The last time the siblings hung out regularly was when he lived in a dilapidated Oakland halfway house. But the building burned in 2017, killing four people. Chaumette was among those who became homeless in a city where the average monthly rent for an apartment is $2,700.

“The public’s perception is often that the family threw the individual out, or the family doesn’t care, but very often that’s not the case,” said Sinclair Hancq, the research director. “The family has tried.”

In Alameda County, where Chaumette was arrested, a Mental Health Advisory Board is calling for more housing, licensed beds and coordination. Board Chair Lee Davis, who also has bipolar disorder, says she's lucky she responds to medication and can maintain a home and job.