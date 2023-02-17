On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» Officials say a train hauling hazardous materials derailed near Detroit, but none spilled. The Norfolk Southern train derailed nearly two weeks after a Norfolk Southern derailment in Ohio left a mangled and charred mass of boxcars that had been carrying various hazardous chemicals.

» Authorities say a white Louisiana police officer has been arrested for fatally shooting an unarmed Black man who was trying to flee police responding to a domestic disturbance call earlier this month.

» Five former Memphis police officers are scheduled to make their first court appearance on murder and other charges in the violent arrest and death of Tyre Nichols.

» Severe winter weather is moving out of the Great Plains and toward the East Coast.

» Rescuers have pulled more survivors from the debris of the Feb. 6 earthquake that devastated parts of Turkey and Syria even as the window for finding people alive is closing fast.

» A special grand jury that investigated efforts by then-President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn his election loss in Georgia is expressing concerns that “one or more witnesses” called to testify may have lied under oath. The panel recommends that the district attorney “seek appropriate indictments for such crimes where the evidence is compelling.”

» A person has been taken into custody in connection with the shootings of two Jewish men outside synagogues in Los Angeles this week that investigators believe were hate crimes.

» Nearly a year after Bruce Willis’ family announced that he would step away from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, his family says his “condition has progressed.” In a statement posted Thursday, the 67-year-old actor’s family said Willis has a more specific diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia.

» In sports, the Bucks triumph but Giannis is hurt, No. 2 Houston wins but No. 3 Purdue loses, the Bruins and Hurricanes continue to breeze, and baseball mourns Tim McCarver.

From the original version of Hot off the Wire:

» President Joe Biden says the U.S. is developing “sharper rules” to track, monitor and potentially shoot down unknown aerial objects. This follows three weeks of high-stakes drama sparked by the discovery of a suspected Chinese spy balloon transiting much of the country.

» Police say the man who shot eight students at Michigan State University, killing three, was found with two handguns and a note containing a possible motive for the attack.

» Pennsylvania Democratic Sen. John Fetterman is in Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to seek treatment for clinical depression.

» The famed broadcaster and former St. Louis Cardinals star Tim McCarver has died. He was 81.

» A United Nations official says the death toll from the devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake is likely to rise as teams scramble to remove rubble in hard-hit areas.

» Stocks are falling on Wall Street on worries that inflation is remaining hotter than feared. The S&P 500 was 1% lower Thursday after a report showed inflation at the wholesale level slowed by less last month than economists forecast.

» Wholesale prices in the United States reaccelerated in January, indicating that inflation pressures continue to underlie the U.S. economy despite longer-term signs of improvement.

» Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin said Wednesday he never intended to offend anyone for attending the Super Bowl wearing a jacket that critics deemed to feature an offensive depiction of Jesus.

» Pope Francis has made clear in comments published by a Jesuit journal that he believes being pope is a lifetime position and that the late Pope Benedict XVI’s resignation was an exception.

» The unveiling of ChatGPT has panicked educators around the country who fear students will use the artificial intelligence powered chatbot it to write their essays and cheat on homework. But some teachers are embracing it.