No fans? Some? A mix? Odd sights, sounds of pandemic sports

If a contest happens without anyone delighting in the athleticism or praising and booing the athletes and the outcomes, does the whole undertaking matter as much? Decreased television ratings across the landscape, even for a juggernaut such as the Super Bowl, seemed to indicate not.

“It was very weird at first, when the season started, and like everything else, you kind of got used to it. Which is not a good thing,” said Will Harris, a relief pitcher for the Washington Nationals, who like all teams in Major League Baseball, played every regular-season game of a shortened 2020 season with zero spectators (the postseason “bubbles” allowed limited crowds).

“To be honest, it’ll probably be a little weird when the fans are back in the stands, because a lot of us have kind of gotten used to it being the way that it was last year," Harris said. "The adrenaline might be a little higher than normal when we do see (them). I’m looking forward to it.”

Athletes in individual sports, so accustomed to being fueled by on-site energy and support, needed to adapt and rely on their inner voices.