No evidence migrants at border significantly spreading virus

Many cities and local groups need more help as more immigrants arrive, hoping their chances of entry to the U.S. are better under the new administration.

In Del Rio, a nonprofit group called the Val Verde Border Humanitarian Coalition received nearly 200 people in the first few days of March alone, after receiving more than 460 people in all of February. The group doesn’t have access to testing but relies on the Border Patrol to let them know if someone being released to them has any symptoms of infection, said Tiffany Burrow, the group’s director of operations.

Dr. Ivan Melendez, the health authority in Hidalgo County, said now about 10 people a day are dying instead of 50. He criticized Abbott for lifting the mask mandate but said the arrival of migrants is also a concern.

“The reality of it is you cannot have an influx of thousands of people in your community during a pandemic,” he said.

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, a longtime border Democrat from Laredo, Texas, criticized the Biden administration for rolling back some Trump-era immigration policies too quickly and opening more holding facilities too slowly.

“Once you’re the president, you own the failure or you own the success,” he said. “That’s just the way it is.