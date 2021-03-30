No convictions in St. Louis officer's beating by colleagues

“It is our hope to now obtain all relevant evidence from the FBI to conduct a complete and thorough internal investigation,” Hayden's statement said.

It was unclear if the internal investigation would involve only Korte and not Myers and Boone, who could still face charges. Hayden said he would not make any further statements or answer questions.

Defense lawyers said that St. Louis Police Department chaos and dysfunction meant that officers and supervisors on the street didn’t know undercover officers were working that night. Defense lawyers also challenged Hall’s ability to identify his attackers.

The verdicts reignited criticisms that an all-white jury was picked to decide the case.

“If an undercover cop can’t get justice, how will the rest of us who have been maced, shot, beaten, and brutalized ever get justice?” tweeted U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, a Black Democrat who represents the Missouri district that includes St. Louis.

Korte’s lawyer, John Rogers, lauded his client's acquittal, saying outside the courthouse that Korte could now “return to the St. Louis Police Department if he so chooses.” Korte is still employed by the department, but has not returned to duty since being charged.