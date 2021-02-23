No charges against officers involved in Daniel Prude's death

Police officers shown on body camera video holding Daniel Prude down naked and handcuffed on a city street last winter until he stopped breathing will not face criminal charges, according to a grand jury decision announced Tuesday.

The 41-year-old Black man’s death last March sparked nightly protests in Rochester, New York, after the video was released nearly six months later, with demonstrators demanding a reckoning for police and city officials.

State Attorney General Letitia James, whose office took over the prosecution and impaneled a grand jury, said she was “extremely disappointed” and would meet with Prude's brother, criminal justice advocates and faith leaders in Rochester to devise a plan to fight for a more just system.

“While I know that the Prude family, the Rochester community, and communities across the country will rightfully be devastated and disappointed, we have to respect this decision,” James said in a prepared release. “Serious reform is needed, not only at the Rochester Police Department, but to our criminal justice system as a whole.”