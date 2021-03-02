No charges after klan flag hangs next to Black family's home

GROSSE POINTE PARK, Mich. (AP) — A prosecutor declined to file charges Tuesday against a suburban Detroit man who displayed a Ku Klux Klan flag in his window next to the home of a Black family, saying the “horrible conduct” doesn't violate Michigan law.

An ethnic intimidation charge would require physical contact, property damage or threats of such activity, said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

“I strongly encourage the Michigan Legislature to look, revise and create laws to protect citizens from this kind of horrible conduct," said Worthy, who is Black.

JeDonna Dinges, 57, of Grosse Pointe Park, said the klan flag was hanging next door in a window directly across from her dining room. The incident occurred two weeks ago.

The flag was removed after police with large cloths visited the home and made a switch, City Manager Nick Sizeland told the Detroit Free Press last week.

The man's girlfriend claimed they couldn't afford a curtain, Sizeland said.