NLRB preliminary finding revives labor organizing at Amazon

In its filing with the NLRB in April, the Retail Wholesale and Department Store Union, which spearheaded the unionization campaign in Bessemer, said that Amazon threatened workers with layoffs and even closing the warehouse if they unionized. It also said Amazon fired a pro-union employee, but declined to name the person.

Many of the other allegations by the union revolve around a mailbox that Amazon installed in the parking lot of the Bessemer warehouse. It said the mailbox created the false appearance that Amazon was conducting the election, intimidating workers into voting against the union. Security cameras in the parking lot could have recorded workers going to the mailbox, giving the impression that workers were being watched by the company and that their votes weren’t private, according to the retail union.

In making her recommendation, Meyers wrote that the NLRB must consider several factors, including the number of incidents; the severity of the incidents and whether they were likely to cause fear among employees in the voting unit.

“The evidence demonstrates that the employer’s conduct interfered with the laboratory conditions necessary to conduct a fair election," Meyers wrote.