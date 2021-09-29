NLRB memo: College football players are employees

Gabe Feldman, the director of the Tulane Sports Law Program, said that while the memo has no immediate effect it is “yet another threat” to the business model of the NCAA, its conferences and its schools, which rely on unpaid athletes to reap billions in revenues, primarily from football and basketball.

“It’s particularly meaningful given the rest of the landscape in college athletics,” he said. “All signs point to an increasingly at-risk and fragile system of college athletics.”

Neither the NCAA nor representatives for the five largest athletic conferences responded to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

The NLRB's new stance is the latest in a string of changes threatening to upend the U.S. model of amateur sports. The NCAA, the nation’s largest governing body with oversight of some 450,000 athletes, is reeling from a recent Supreme Court decision and in July cleared the way for athletes to earn money based on their celebrity. It is also planning to overhaul its constitution, which contains tenets that have been in place for a century.