NKorea slams US over submarine deal, warns countermeasures

Apparently alluding to the French complaints, the North Korean official said the United States was being accused of back-stabbing even by its allies. The North believes the deal would destroy the “peace and stability of the region and the international nuclear non-proliferation system” and catalyze an arms race.

“The prevailing situation shows once again that bolstering the capabilities for national defense from a long-term perspective should not be slackened even a bit in order to cope with the ever-changing international security environment,” the Korean Central News Agency quoted the official as saying.

North Korea suspended its testing of nuclear bombs and intercontinental-range ballistic missiles that could hit the U.S. mainland in 2018, when its leader Kim Jong Un initiated diplomacy with former President Donald Trump while attempting to leverage his arsenal for badly needed sanctions relief.

Nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang have stalled since the collapse of a second Trump-Kim meeting in 2019, when the Americans rejected North Korean demands for major sanctions relief in exchange for dismantling an aging nuclear facility. That would have amounted to only a partial surrender of the North's nuclear capabilities.