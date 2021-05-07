NJ school: We've addressed educator's trans-rant beer toss

NEPTUNE, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey school district says it has responded in a “swift and serious” way to the case of a vice principal who threw beer on people who were videotaping his wife's extended rant against a transgender woman's use of a public bathroom.

In a message on its website, the Neptune school district says that for legal reasons, it cannot make public the action it took regarding Michael Smurro, vice principal of Neptune Middle School.

He was shown on video tossing a cup of beer when he and his wife realized other patrons were filming them at an outdoor restaurant April 24 in Galloway Township.

In an email to The Associated Press days after the incident, Smurro apologized and said he should have just walked away from the situation. He did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment Friday.

A protest was scheduled for Friday afternoon in a parking lot near the Neptune Board of Education's offices.