NJ officers suspended over alleged attack at women's prison

Nelson detailed the severity of the attack in her interview with the newspaper.

“They started throwing punches, throwing punches,” Nelson told NJ.com. “I am cuffed so I can’t defend myself. I can’t stop the punches from coming. All I know is they got me to the floor and they started stomping my head. I started getting dizzy and felt like I was going to pass out. Then they grabbed my arm and bent my arm back. I heard it crack and I felt it crack. I tried to look up and look at my arm. As soon as I looked up, I got kicked in my face with a boot. My whole sight went out.”

The Associated Press doesn't usually identify victims of sexual assault, but Nelson said she wanted the public to hear about the attack on her and the other women.

Nelson told the newspaper she was eventually administered a rape kit. Her family members told NJ.com she reported the same details to them.

It's unclear how many other inmates were involved.

The AP left a message with an attorney for Nelson, who is currently serving a three-year sentence on charges including forgery.

A motive for the attack isn't clear, but Nelson said she believed it was in retaliation for complaints the women had made against officers.