NJ blames bacteria for dead fish in rivers, bays since fall

Last fall and winter, similar fish kills were observed in Newark Bay and the Hudson and Hackensack Rivers. And Connecticut authorities investigated dead menhaden in Long Island Sound in December.

Many of those instances were initially chalked up to low oxygen levels in the water, but it now appears the Vibrio bacteria is responsible.

“Vibrio species are quite diverse and common in marine habitats,” Hajna said, adding that only menhaden appear to have been affected. “There is nothing to suggest human health or other fish, shellfish or wildlife are at risk.”

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's web site says about a dozen Vibrio species can cause human illness, known as vibriosis. Most cases occur when people eat raw or undercooked shellfish, particularly oysters, that has been tainted by the bacteria. Certain Vibrio species can cause a skin infection when an open wound is exposed to salt water or brackish water, according to the CDC. About 80,000 cases are reported each year in the U.S.

Menhaden, also known as mossbunker, is an abundant fish species along the Atlantic coast that is caught primarily for use as bait, as well as to be processed for its high fish oil content for nutritional supplements.