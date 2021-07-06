Nikole Hannah-Jones, who won Pulitzer for work on 1619 Project, leaving UNC after tenure fight

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Investigative journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones says she will not teach at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill following an extended fight over tenure there, and instead will take a tenured position at Howard University, which has scored another major recruiting victory in the hiring of author Ta-Nehisi Coates.

UNC initially offered Hannah-Jones a job without tenure after a board member challenged her teaching credentials, provoking weeks of tension. The trustees ultimately approved tenure last week, voting 9-4 to accept her application at a special meeting with a closed-door session that sparked a protest by her supporters.

The whole situation was too much, Hannah-Jones explained as she announced her decision Tuesday on "CBS This Morning." She called it "a very difficult decision, not a decision I wanted to make."

But ultimately, she said UNC's treatment led her to instead take the Knight Chair in Race and Investigative Journalism at Howard University, a historically Black school in Washington, D.C.

"To be denied it (tenure) to only have that vote occur on the last possible day, at the last possible moment, after threat of legal action, after weeks of protest, after it became a national scandal, it's just not something that I want anymore," she said.