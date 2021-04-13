Nielsen, networks clash on stats showing fewer viewers

The number of families, particularly large families, participating in Nielsen measurements has dropped over the past year in percentages similar to the decrease in viewership, Cunningham said. Nielsen acknowledges that its sample size is smaller — the company is not sending personnel into homes because of COVID-19 — but said statistics are being weighted to account for the change.

Last week, for example, average prime-time viewership on ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox was down 16% from the same week in 2020. The decrease would have been steeper if not for the NCAA men's basketball championship game, which wasn't held last year.

After an initial spike in viewership when lockdowns took effect last spring, long-term trends taking people away from their sets reasserted themselves, Nielsen said.

More people are spending time on tablets and smartphones, which aren't measured by Nielsen. The podcast market is soaring. Sports on television was interrupted. Due to production shutdowns, television networks were airing far more reruns, Nielsen said.

“The media industry, just like all others, wasn't prepared for the grand shift in daily life that the pandemic forced, seemingly overnight,” Nielsen said in a research paper responding to the VAB's criticisms.