 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
special report spotlight

Nicole weakens over Florida; Putin skipping G-20; Luke Combs tops CMA Awards | Hot off the Wire podcast

  • 0

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

On the latest, non-elections episode of Hot off the Wire (for election coverage, scroll down):

  • Hurricane Nicole made landfall early Thursday along the east coast of Florida and was downgraded to a tropical storm.
  • Control of Congress remains unresolved. 
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia next week.
  • Luke Combs is the winner of the Country Music Association Awards' coveted entertainer of the year trophy.

For additional information on this episode, please see our show notes.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Republicans and Democrats are in a tight race for control of Congress and governors’ offices, with the outcome determining the future of Joe Biden’s agenda as polls closed across most of the country. For additional information on this episode, please see our show notes.

People are also reading…

Watch Now: Hubble telescope captures merging galaxies, and more of today's top videos

The Hubble Space Telescope captured astounding images of galaxies merging, how Democrats held back the 'red wave' during midterms, and more of today's top videos.

Hubble Space Telescope captures gorgeous photo of merging galaxies
Science News

Hubble Space Telescope captures gorgeous photo of merging galaxies

  • Updated
  • 0

And it might help scientists finally answer some questions about galactic evolution.

Democrats hold back 'red wave' in cliffhanger midterms
National

Democrats hold back 'red wave' in cliffhanger midterms

  • Updated
  • 0

Do these results represent a blow not to President Biden, but to former President Donald Trump? Several candidates endorsed by Trump did not w…

Man has 'brush with death' after metal beam smashed into windshield on highway
National

Man has 'brush with death' after metal beam smashed into windshield on highway

  • 0

Fernando Garcia had a close call as a 6ft long metal beam smashed through the windscreen of his SUV while he was driving down the highway. Veu…

This timelapse of a melting Italian glacier puts global warming on epic display
World

This timelapse of a melting Italian glacier puts global warming on epic display

  • 0

This year glaciers in Europe had record levels of melt. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Midterm elections: Voting snag in Arizona fuels election conspiracy theories
National

Midterm elections: Voting snag in Arizona fuels election conspiracy theories

  • 0

Problems with dozens of electronic vote-counting machines in the battleground state of Arizona were seized upon by Republican former President…

Countries around the world see the total eclipse of the moon
World

Countries around the world see the total eclipse of the moon

  • Updated
  • 0

Millions of people across the world were able to see a total lunar eclipse, which was visible throughout North America, across Asia, Australia…

3D-printing drones can build homes just like bees
World

3D-printing drones can build homes just like bees

  • Updated
  • 0

Researchers from Imperial College London and Empa researchers have created a fleet of bee-inspired flying 3D printers for building and repairi…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34

Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34

Aaron Carter, the singer-rapper who began performing as a child and had hit albums starting in his teen years, was found dead at his home in Southern California. He was 34. Representatives for Carter’s family confirmed the singer’s death Saturday. They did not provide any immediate further comment. A sheriff's official says deputies responding to reports of a medical emergency found a person deceased at the home in Lancaster. Aaron Carter, the younger brother of Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys, performed as an opening act for Britney Spears as well as his brother’s boy band, and appeared on the family’s reality series, “House of Carters.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Highlights From the CMA Awards: Luke Combs, Katy Perry, Loretta Lynn Tribute & More | Billboard News

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News