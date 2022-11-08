 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nicole strengthens, threatens Bahamas and Florida coastline

FILE - Voters exit the polls after casting their ballots on the first day of early voting at the Supervisor of Elections Main Office in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Oct. 24, 2022. Election officials in some Florida counties urged people to vote early Sunday, Nov. 6, where possible as a potential tropical system threatens the state on Election Day. The Palm Beach County elections supervisor, Wendy Sartory Link, said voters who want to avoid weather-related disruptions should cast their ballots by 7 p.m. Sunday.

 Greg Lovett - member, The Palm Beach Post

MIAMI (AP) — Subtropical Storm Nicole began strengthening and transitioning into a tropical storm early Tuesday as it churned toward the northwestern Bahamas and Florida's Atlantic coastline, forecasters said.

“There are indications in the satellite imagery and recognizance aircraft that the system may be trying to evolve into a more classic tropical cyclone and could become a full-blown tropical storm later today,” Jack Bevin, a senior hurricane specialist at the Miami-based National Hurricane Center, told The Associated Press on Tuesday morning.

A range of warnings and watches remain in place. Many areas are still reeling from damage caused by Hurricane Ian, which hit Florida’s southwestern Gulf Coast as a Category 4 storm in late September, before dumping heavy amounts of rain across much of central part of the state.

Hurricane warnings were in effect for the Abacos, Berry Islands, Bimini and Grand Bahama Island, the advisory said. Other areas of the Bahamas, including Andros Island, New Province and Eleuthera remained under a tropical storm warning.

The hurricane center said the storm's track shifted slightly north overnight, but the exact path remains uncertain. It was expected to make landfall along Florida's coast as a Category 1 hurricane late Wednesday or early Thursday.

In the U.S., tropical storm warnings and hurricane watches were issued for much of Florida's Atlantic coastline north of Miami, to Altamaha Sound, Georgia. The warning area stretches inland, covering Florida's Lake Okeechobee, with tropical storm watches in effect on the state's Gulf Coast — from Bonita Beach in southwest Florida to the Ochlockonee River in the Panhandle.

Bevin said the storm has a “very large cyclonic envelope," meaning that even if it makes landfall along the central Florida coastline, the effects will be felt into Georgia.

However, the storm was not expected to have any impact on voting in Florida on Tuesday, Bevin said.

The difference between a subtropical and tropical storm is largely academic. A subtropical storm is a non-frontal low-pressure system that has characteristics of both tropical and extratropical cyclones and tend to have a larger wind field, extending much farther from their centers.

At 7 a.m., the storm was about 385 miles (615 kilometers) east northeast of the northwestern Bahamas and moving at 8 mph (13 kph), with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (80 kph).

Walker reported from New York City.

