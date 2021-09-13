 Skip to main content
Nicholas strengthens into hurricane, will hit Texas overnight
Nicholas strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane Monday as it headed toward landfall along the Texas Gulf Coast and it was expected to bring heavy rain and floods to coastal areas from Mexico to storm-battered Louisiana.

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center in Miami said top sustained winds reached 75 mph (120 kph). It was traveling north-northeast at 10 mph (17 kph) on a forecast track to pass near Matagorda Bay in the upper Texas Gulf Coast later Monday, then move onshore along the Southeast Texas coast into Tuesday evening.

Nicholas was centered roughly 45 miles (75 kilometers) southwest of Freeport, Texas, as of late Monday.

