Nicholas now a tropical storm after making landfall in Texas as a Category 1 hurricane packing 75 mph winds

The Houston Independent School District and Galveston Independent School District announced Monday that schools in the area would be closed Tuesday.

While the state prepared for the storm, Abbott said he had been in touch with officials along the Gulf Coast "to make sure that we're working collaboratively, to make sure that at the local level, we will be prepared for whatever the storm may bring."

Abbott said the state would make it through the storm as it had many others, but cautioned Texas to heed local advisories.

"It seems like every time we have heavy rain in the Houston-area there are people who do drive into high water, and they sometimes lose their vehicles, and even worse, sometimes lose their lives. Your life is the most important thing that you have," Abbott said. "Be cautious as you travel about the Houston-area in the Harris County-area for the next few days."

Louisiana recovery efforts threatened

A state of emergency has also been declared in Louisiana, which is still recovering from the devastating impacts of Hurricane Ida's landfall two weeks ago.