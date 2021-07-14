NFL's Richard Sherman jailed on domestic violence allegation

SEATTLE (AP) — Former Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers star Richard Sherman was arrested Wednesday after authorities said he tried to force his way into a family member's home in suburban Seattle and fought with officers, who used police dogs to apprehend him.

Sherman was booked into the King County Correctional Facility in Seattle just after 6 a.m. on suspicion of so-called burglary domestic violence, according to online records.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Sherman had an attorney who could speak on his behalf. His initial court hearing wasn’t expected until Thursday.

A resident called 911 just before 2 a.m., saying someone was trying to force his way into a home in Redmond, Washington, police said.

A statement from police says officers found Sherman outside the home and he fought with them while being taken into custody, “resulting in a Redmond K9 team being deployed to assist in gaining control."

Police said the Washington State Patrol also was investigating a hit-and-run crash tied to Sherman. Before arriving at the home, he is suspected of striking a cement barrier on a busy state highway in the area and running away from his severely damaged vehicle.