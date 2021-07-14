NFL's Richard Sherman jailed in break-in attempt at in-laws'

The car drove a short distance before it was completely disabled, Mead said.

Just before 2 a.m., Redmond police received a 911 call from the in-laws' home, reporting that Sherman was trying to break in, Police Chief Darrell Lowe said.

Officers and state troopers responded and tried to calm the situation by developing a rapport with the football star, authorities said. One trooper told Sherman how, as a teenager, he worked as a valet and once parked Sherman's car.

It initially seemed to work, but Sherman's demeanor changed when the officers told him he was under arrest, Lowe said. He began walking away rapidly and fought as police tried to take him into custody; a K-9 officer working as backup released the dog to subdue him.

Sherman got minor cuts to his lower leg and was treated at a hospital before being taken to jail, where he will stay until an initial court hearing expected Thursday. A judge will determine if there is probable cause to believe he committed a crime.

While Sherman was at the hospital, troopers obtained a warrant for a blood draw to test for substances, Mead said. Results were pending, but the state patrol was recommending charges of driving under the influence and hit-and-run.