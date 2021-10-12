NFL's Gruden resigns over offensive emails; history-making 'Jeopardy!' run ends; Red Sox reach ALCS

Today is Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:
TOP STORIES
Jon Gruden resigns as Raiders coach over offensive emails
Jon Gruden has resigned as coach of the Las Vegas Raiders after emails he sent before being hired in 2018 contained racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments.
Gruden released a statement Monday night, saying: “I have resigned as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction. Thank you to all the players, coaches, staff, and fans of Raider Nation. I’m sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone.”
He stepped down after The New York Times reported that Gruden frequently used misogynistic and homophobic language directed at Commissioner Roger Goodell and others in the NFL.
***
Matt Amodio's history-making run on TV's 'Jeopardy!' ends
NEW YORK (AP) — All good things must come to an end and Matt Amodio's historic run on “Jeopardy!” did just that on Monday's show, leaving the Yale doctoral student with 38 wins and more than $1.5 million in prize money.
Amodio failed to answer the Final Jeopardy! clue correctly and came third on Monday's show, his streak cut short by new champion Jonathan Fisher, an actor originally from Coral Gables, Florida.
Amodio finished No. 2 on the all-time consecutive wins list behind only Ken Jennings with 74 wins. He won a total of $1,518,601, which puts him third on the all-time non-tournament cash winnings list behind James Holzhauer ($2,462,216) and Jennings ($2,520,700).
***
Walk it off: Red Sox eliminate Rays 6-5 with late sac fly
BOSTON (AP) — Back in raucous Fenway Park for postseason baseball a year after a last-place finish, the Boston Red Sox are getting the bounces, knocking big hits in bunches and even benfiting from a little small ball.
Hardly a perfect team, even by their own estimation, Alex Cora and the wild-card Red Sox are four wins from a return to the World Series anyway.
Kiké Hernández delivered Boston’s second straight walk-off win, scoring pinch-runner Danny Santana with a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning to send the Red Sox to the AL Championship Series with a 6-5 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night.
***
Click on the links below for full version of today's top stories. Keep scrolling for a look back at this day in history and today's celebrity birthdays:
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Indigenous people across the United States marked Monday with celebrations of their heritage, education campaigns and a push for the Biden administration to make good on its word.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Members of the House are scrambling back to Washington Tuesday to approve a short-term lift of the nation's debt limit and e…
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Biden administration urged the courts again Monday night to step in and suspend a new Texas law that has banned most abortions since early September, as clinics hundreds of miles away remain busy with Texas patients making long journeys to get care.
DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines canceled more than 350 flights Monday following a weekend of major disruptions that it blamed on bad weather and air traffic control issues. The pilots union accused the company of a botched response to what it said would have been a minor challenge for other airlines.
SANTEE, Calif. (AP) — A twin-engine plane that killed at least two people and left a swath of destruction in a San Diego suburb nose-dived into the ground after repeated warnings that it was flying dangerously low, according to a recording.
BALTIMORE (AP) — Even more than usual, the Baltimore Ravens needed Lamar Jackson to do pretty much everything as they tried to climb out of a …
***
IMAGE OF THE DAY
***
TODAY IN HISTORY
***