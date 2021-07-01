NFL fines Washington $10M after misconduct investigation

The league praised Snyder for hiring Ron Rivera as coach in early 2020 and Jason Wright as team president last summer among those changes to improve the organization's culture.

“Over the past 18 months, Dan and Tanya have recognized the need for change and have undertaken important steps to make the workplace comfortable and dignified for all employees,” Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “Those changes, if sustained and built upon, should allow the club to achieve its goal of having a truly first-tier workplace."

Friel said Wilkinson was not tasked with making any recommendations about Dan Snyder selling the team or being suspended.

“I was addressing the accountability as we relayed it in the release that the Commissioner has imposed and which he feels is the best way to address the findings that were communicated to us from the investigation and part of that is to ensure that the cultural changes that have happened over the last 18 months are sustained going forward,” Friel said.

Snyder said in a statement he agrees with the commissioner's decisions and is “committed to implementing his investigation’s important recommendations.”