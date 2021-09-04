Newsom, Warren see national consequences in recall fight

Battles over women's rights, the coronavirus and a warming climate are "not just in Texas, Florida, South Dakota,” she said, referring to states with conservative governors. “These fights have come to California.”

Newsom warned that Trump was defeated in 2020 but “we did not defeat Trumpism.”

With just nine days remaining in the contest, “Racial justice is on the ballot. Economic justice in on the ballot. Social justice in on the ballot. Environmental justice is on the ballot,” the governor said to hundreds of sign-waving supporters, who responded by chanting “Vote no” on the recall.

In recent months, Newsom appeared imperiled from widespread public frustration over his pandemic restrictions that shuttered schools and businesses. But he is hoping to bounce back with a decisive victory that could provide a springboard for 2022, when he will face reelection, and return his name to discussions about future White House contenders.

Recent polling has suggested he has established a lead, but Newsom has been warning the race could be close. Mail-in ballots went to all 22 million registered voters in mid-August for the unusual, late-summer election. In the recall, voters are asked two questions: Should Newsom be removed? And, if so, who should replace him?