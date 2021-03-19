Newsom reflects on California history of anti-Asian bigotry

“We have to be vigilant, this is something that's been with us for 150 years in this state and the country," Newsom said.

Newsom’s emotional remarks came with no new policy initiatives.

Asian American and Pacific Islanders groups have been calling on him to take several concrete steps to combat anti-Asian bigotry, including by appointing an AAPI attorney general. State Assemblyman Rob Bonta, who is of Filipino descent, is among the contenders to replace Xavier Becerra, who was confirmed Thursday as the U.S. health secretary.

Newsom declined to say Friday who he will name to the job.

Assemblyman David Chiu, who represents San Francisco, said the California Department of Justice should begin tracking hate incidents as well as hate crimes “whether it be vandalism or the racial epithets or discrimination that we see in retail environments, or bullying that we see in the schoolyard.”

Asian-American parents and business owners are fearful of their children or places of work being targeted, and many community members are afraid to go out in public, said Cynthia Choi, co-executive director of Chinese for Affirmative Action, one of the groups that launched Stop AAPI Hate.