Newsom, GOP rivals seek votes in recall's final weekend

Newsom called the numbers encouraging and attributed it to more Democrats becoming aware of the recall as it winds to a close. Still, he said he's taking nothing for granted. He'll spend the next few days campaigning in Southern California, and on Monday he'll be joined by Democratic President Joe Biden.

He stuck to his closing message that the race could have profound consequences beyond California, calling it a contest of “outsize consequences." He and other Democrats have likened it to former President Donald Trump's refusal to accept the results of the 2020 presidential election and have charged Republicans with pursuing a recall because they can't win a normal election. Californians haven't elected a Republican statewide since 2006.

“The recall is about catching you while you're sleeping," he said. “This recall is about getting us in an off year, in an off month, while no one else is paying attention."

The recall made the ballot through a process in the California Constitution for more than a century. Originally the recall was likely to be held sometime in October or November, but Democrats in the state Legislature sped up the process to allow for an earlier election.