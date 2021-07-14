New Zealand man has plea deal in girl's attempted kidnapping

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A New Zealand man who was shot while allegedly trying to kidnap a 14-year-old Virginia girl he met online has reached a plea agreement with federal prosecutors.

Troy George Skinner, 28, of Auckland, New Zealand, was scheduled to face trial next month on two counts of attempted kidnapping and nine counts related to the production of child pornography. But electronic court records show that the jury selection process was terminated last week and a plea agreement hearing in the case has been scheduled for July 29.

Skinner was arrested in June 2018 after he showed up at the Goochland home of the girl and tried to break in. Authorities said the girl’s mother warned him several times that she had a gun, then shot him after he broke the glass on the second door he tried to open. Skinner recovered from a bullet wound to his neck.

It was not immediately clear what charges are included in the plea agreement. A spokeswoman for Acting U.S. Attorney Raj Parekh declined to comment on the terms of the agreement. Skinner's lawyers did not return telephone messages and emails seeking comment.