New York's high court ends state case against Paul Manafort

Vance's office declined to comment.

Manafort was convicted in federal court of tax and bank fraud charges involving allegations he misled the U.S. government about lucrative foreign lobbying work, hid millions of dollars from tax authorities and encouraged witnesses to lie on his behalf.

Less than a year into his nearly 7½-year sentence, he was released to home confinement in May because of concerns about the coronavirus.

Trump pardoned him just before Christmas.

Vance, a Democrat, filed the state charges minutes after Manafort's sentencing in the federal case. The Manhattan case alleged Manafort gave false and misleading information in applying for residential mortgage loans from 2015 to 2017; he was also charged with falsifying business records and conspiracy.

Manafort’s lawyer quickly raised the double jeopardy claim, saying the New York case was essentially a copy of the federal one.