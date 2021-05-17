New York to let vaccinated people ditch masks

“They can check, they can ask at the door, they can ask when you are seated at the table, or not,” Cuomo said. “There is no mandatory compliance that the state is imposing on the private vendors.”

Cuomo made the announcement hours after overnight service on New York City's subways resumed for the first time in more than a year as the city continued its emergence from the coronavirus pandemic.

New cases of the virus have been plummeting statewide in recent weeks: New York reported about 12,500 people tested positive over the last seven days, down 78% from nearly 57,500 in the last week in March.

The New York City Marathon, the governor said, will return on Nov. 7. For now, capacity is capped at 33,000 runners, but Cuomo said that restriction could change in coming months if things continue to improve.

The governor had previously announced that many restrictions on businesses will be loosened Wednesday, including rules that limited occupancy.

Cuomo said that starting Wednesday, venues can open up to 100% capacity, as long as they only allow vaccinated people inside.

Radio City Music Hall will reopen in June at full capacity — but only for vaccinated people — with a red carpet event for the TriBeCa Film Festival.