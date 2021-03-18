New York man guilty of keeping sharks in pool, offering them for sale

Seguine told a Department of Natural Resources investigator that he was transporting the sharks to New York state and intended to sell them. He also admitted to keeping more live sharks at his home in New York.

Upon investigation, it was discovered that Seguine had been conducting business under the name Aquatic Apex LLC, offering sharks for sale on the website MonsterFishKeepers.com.

DEC officers searched Seguine's home, finding an above-ground pool that contained seven live sandbar sharks.

Two dead leopard sharks, a dead hammerhead shark and the snout of a smalltooth sawfish, an endangered species, were also found in the search.

The biologists who accompanied officers on the search assessed the living sharks, which were eventually transferred to the New York Aquarium.

Sandbar sharks vulnerable, overfished

Sandbar sharks are one of the world's largest coastal sharks, measuring lengthwise between six and a half to eight feet on average, according to the Aquarium of the Pacific. They are not typically considered dangerous.