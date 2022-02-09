 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking

New York lets broad mask mandate expire, but not in schools

  • Updated
  • 0
Biden

Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-N.Y., listens as President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with the National Governors Association in the East Room of the White House, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that the state will end a COVID-19 mandate requiring face coverings in most indoor public settings, but will keep masking rules in place in schools.

The mandate requiring face coverings in most indoor public settings, like grocery stores, shops and offices, was put in place Dec. 10 as the omicron variant of the virus began infecting huge numbers of New Yorkers. It was set to expire Thursday unless the Democrat's administration extended it.

Speaking from her office in New York City, Hochul said infection rates have since declined to a level where it is safe to rescind the broad masking order.

"Given the declining cases, given the declining hospitalizations, that is why we feel comfortable to lift this, in effect tomorrow," Hochul said.

Hochul had been hinting for several days that she would let the mandate lapse as infection rates have fallen.

Masks, though, will still be required in many places, including in health care facilities and in schools. Read the full story here:

People are also reading…

***

VIRUS BY THE NUMBERS

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

North Korea threatens to 'shake the world by firing a missile at the U.S. mainland'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News