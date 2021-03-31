New York is latest state to legalize recreational marijuana

Sen. Liz Krueger, the legislation's Senator sponsor, estimates marijuana will end up facing an effective tax rate of around 20 to 21% in New York.

“In the beginning, marijuana prices will be higher because there's less of it available,” she said. “So the tax rate will actually be lower. As market matures and there’s more product in the legal market, the pricing with the tax will average around a 20 to 21% tax rate.”

The state will provide loans, grants and incubator programs to encourage participation in the cannabis industry by people from minority communities, as well as small farmers, women and disabled veterans. Krueger said the state can't mandate giving 50% of licenses to underrepresented communities because it could be unconstitutional.

“Fifty percent is a very high bar to try to reach, but if it happens, it would be amazing,” said Hillary Peckham, chief operator of Etain Health, a women-owned New York medical cannabis company that is considering applying for a recreational marijuana license if it becomes legal.

“The next step is to see how the regulations and the program are stood up to actually provide those opportunities,” added Peckham, whose company has four dispensaries around the state.