New York ethics agency's role in Cuomo allegations unclear

WHY ARE SOME SKEPTICAL OF THE AGENCY'S INDEPENDENCE?

The agency was created by legislation in 2011. From the get-go, critics have contended the commission is too secretive and that its politically appointed membership lacks independence.

The governor appoints six of its 14 members. And by law, undertaking an investigation into any governor would require a yes vote from two of his or her appointees.

In 2019, the agency didn’t open an investigation into former top Cuomo aide Joe Percoco’s use of state resources. Percoco is currently in federal prison, convicted of accepting more than $300,000 from companies seeking to influence Cuomo’s administration.

Lawmakers have proposed reforms including a constitutional amendment to replace the agency with an independent one largely appointed by judges and eliminating the rule that allows two of its members to veto an investigation or adverse finding.

COULD BOOK DEAL VIOLATE ETHICS LAWS?

An inquiry by the agency could reveal whether the governor’s work on a recent book about leadership is in line with ethics laws, as his office argues it is.