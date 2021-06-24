New York court suspends Rudy Giuliani's law license over false election claims

NEW YORK (AP) — An appeals court suspended Rudy Giuliani from practicing law in New York because he made false statements while trying to get courts to overturn Donald Trump's loss in the presidential race.

An attorney disciplinary committee said in its motion to suspend Giuliani's license that there was "uncontroverted evidence" that Giuliani had made false statements to the courts, the public and lawmakers as he pushed theories that the election was stolen through fraud.

"This country is being torn apart by continued attacks on the legitimacy of the 2020 election and of our current president, Joseph R. Biden," the committee wrote. "The hallmark of our democracy is predicated on free and fair elections. False statements intended to foment a loss of confidence in our elections and resulting loss of confidence in government generally damage the proper functioning of a free society."

The ruling, signed Thursday, will prevent Giuliani from representing clients as a lawyer.

In the decision, the committee wrote that Giuliani "communicated demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers and the public at large" as a lawyer for Trump.