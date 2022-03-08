FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A New York City man needed to be rescued twice on consecutive days while hiking in a northern Arizona mountain range, authorities said.
The 28-year-old Brooklyn man first called 911 on Wednesday at about 7 p.m. to say he got lost while hiking on Humphreys Trail in the San Francisco Peaks north of Flagstaff, Coconino County Sheriff's officials said.
The trail runs through some 5.5 miles of steep, rocky terrain between the Arizona Snowbowl ski resort and Humphreys Peak, the state's highest point with an elevation of 12,633 feet.
Snowcat vehicles from the ski resort drove the man off the mountain, and he declined medical attention.
But at 5 p.m. the next day, the hiker called 911 to say he needed help after injuring himself in a fall near a ridge on the Humphreys Trail.
An Arizona Department of Public Safety rescue helicopter was sent to pick up the man and another hiker who had stopped to help him.
People are also reading…
- Murder verdict in 2019 Cedar Falls slaying
- Man cuts off finger in weekend attack, gets arrested
- Man sought on charges in fatal Waterloo shooting returned to Iowa
- Fire under investigation at Waterloo car wash
- Defense argues Roby merely reacted when he shot during fatal robbery
- No one injured as plane slides off Waterloo Regional Airport runway Saturday night
- One arrested in Waterloo stabbing
- Robbery suspect accused of stealing from accomplice following fatal shooting
- Waterloo woman charged with wire fraud
- Accomplice recounts fatal robbery at Cedar Falls apartment
- WATCH NOW: New boutique bakery Bambinos offers sweet treats, signature cookies
- Waterloo West comes up short in state championship against Johnston
- Tornado kills 6, including 2 children, in Iowa
- Cooper John Lins
- UPDATE: 1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting outside Iowa high school
The man, who was not identified, was "provided with preventative search and rescue education about the conditions on the trail and the approaching winter storm and encouraged to not attempt the hike again," sheriff's officials said in a statement.
This week in weird news: A look at strange happenings from around the world
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
- The Associated Press
-
- Updated
- 0
Here's a look at some of the strangest news stories from the past week.
Tags
As featured on
They have been unable to leave since Friday, when a late autumn storm brought snow and heavy winds that felled power cables and blocked roads.
A man got more than nine years in prison after being accused of using COVID-19 relief funds on a Lamborghini, a Rolex watch and trips to strip clubs.
The last of the escaped monkeys from the crash of a truck towing a trailer load of 100 of the animals was accounted for by late Saturday.
Print Ads
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!