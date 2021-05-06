New York boy, 4, orders $2,600 worth of SpongeBob popsicles on Amazon

A 4-year-old SpongeBob SquarePants fan got carried away while using his mother’s Amazon account.

CBS New York reported that the Brooklyn boy, named Noah, ordered nearly $3,000 worth of non-refundable SpongeBob SquarePants popsicles on Amazon.

On Monday, a friend, Katie Schloss, set up a GoFundMe page to help cover the cost.

Schloss, a New York University student and social work intern, said on the GoFundMe page that Noah’s non-refundable popsicle order from Amazon was for “51 cases, containing 918 popsicles,” which he had sent “to his Auntie’s house.” The total bill was $2,618.85, Schloss noted.

Schloss wrote that despite this being an “adorable” story, Jennifer Bryant, Noah’s mom, “simply cannot afford this.”

Bryant, a mother of three who studies social work at NYU, didn’t know how she was “going to be able to pay this off, in addition to student loans and all of her family’s other expenses,” Schloss wrote.