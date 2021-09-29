New York Attorney General James defends Cuomo investigation

“This was politics. Every step of the way," he said in a tweet last week.

The five-month, non-criminal investigation from James' office concluded that 11 women within and outside the state government were telling the truth when they said Cuomo had touched them inappropriately, commented on their appearance or made suggestive comments about their sex lives. The report also detailed efforts by his staff to discredit some of his accusers.

“Let’s not lose sight of what’s important,” James said. “It’s not me. It’s not Mr. Cuomo, but the survivors of his harassment. The people of our state whose trust, he broke. And the people who believed in him, including myself. No one is above the law. And our state can do better moving forward.”

James contrasted her investigation with one Cuomo himself ran while he was serving as attorney general and investigated then-Gov. Eliot Spitzer, who resigned in 2008 in a prostitution scandal. She noted that her investigation started after Cuomo’s office referred the allegations to her, was led by outside investigators and took five months. Cuomo’s investigation of Spitzer, James said, started without an outside referral, took 20 days and was handled within the office.