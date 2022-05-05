New White House press secretary is the first Black woman, openly LGBTQ+ person; plus, Cinco de Mayo and more top news

Take a look at trending topics for today, May 5.
Karine Jean-Pierre
Karine Jean-Pierre will become the new White House press secretary when Jen Psaki departs her role next week, President Joe Biden announced in a statement Thursday, becoming the first Black and out LGBTQ person to hold the position.
Jean-Pierre currently serves as the White House's principal deputy press secretary.
"Karine not only brings the experience, talent and integrity needed for this difficult job, but she will continue to lead the way in communicating about the work of the Biden-Harris Administration on behalf of the American people," Biden said in a statement, adding that "Jen Psaki has set the standard for returning decency, respect and decorum to the White House Briefing Room." Get more info on Jean-Pierre here:
Cinco de Mayo
When it comes to Cinco de Mayo — the annual fiesta that gives Americans an excuse to load up on more tacos and margaritas than they usually do — people ask a lot of questions.
A WHOLE LOT of them. And many of these inquiries are, shall we say, rather obvious (or occasionally downright strange). It makes you wonder if some folks got into the tequila a little early. Here are some of the questions from 2021:
Amber Heard
Actor Amber Heard tearfully told jurors Thursday that Johnny Depp sexually assaulted her with a liquor bottle in an alcohol-fueled rage.
The March 2015 incident in Australia, where Depp was filming the fifth “Pirates of the Caribbean” movie, is sharply disputed and has been a focal point of the four-week civil trial in Fairfax, Virginia.
The night ended with the tip of Depp's middle finger cut off, and him writing vulgar messages in blood on the walls of the house. Depp denies assaulting her in any way and says his finger was severed when Heard threw a vodka bottle at him; Heard said she'd taken sleeping pills after she was attacked and was not awake when the finger was severed. Read more here:
Dolly Parton
Well, hello Dolly.
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 inductees were announced Wednesday, and despite initially opting to "respectfully bow out" of the nomination process, Dolly Parton is part of this year's diverse class.
Some of the other inductees include Pat Benatar, Lionel Richie, Eminem, Carly Simon, Harry Belafonte, Duran Duran, Eurythmics and Judas Priest. Here's the full list of this year's inductees.
***
This morning's top headlines: Thursday, May 5
Ukrainian fighters at Mariupol’s pulverized steel plant are holding out against Russian troops in an increasingly desperate effort to keep Moscow from taking the strategic port city. The wife of one of the fighters said the troops would not surrender and her husband told her “words of goodbye.” Thursday's bloody battle came amid growing suspicions that President Vladimir Putin wants to present the Russian people with a major battlefield success in time for Victory Day on Monday, which marks the Soviet Union’s triumph over Nazi Germany. Elsewhere, Ukraine’s military claimed it recaptured some areas in the south and repelled other Russian attacks in the east. The Russians say they destroyed dozens of Ukrainian military targets.
Pope Francis has arrived at an audience in a wheelchair as his knee pain continues to limit his mobility. Francis was wheeled into the meeting Thursday with nuns and religious superiors from around the world who are meeting in Rome. It was the first time he has been seen using a wheelchair. Francis, 85, has been suffering from strained ligaments in his right knee for several months. He revealed he recently received some injections to try to relieve the pain, but he has continued to struggle to walk and stand.
More than half of abortions in America are now done with pills, rather than surgery. The battle over access to medication abortions will only grow in importance if the Supreme Court follows through with its leaked draft opinion that would overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision and allow individual states to ban the procedure. For abortion-seekers, cross-border trips, remote doctors' consultations and packages of pills delivered in the mail offer hope they can skirt state restrictions. Republicans in South Dakota, Texas, Kentucky, Arkansas, Ohio, Tennessee and Oklahoma have all moved to restrict access to abortion pills in recent months.
The Federal Reserve intensified its fight against the worst inflation in 40 years by raising its benchmark interest rate by a half-percentage point — its most aggressive move since 2000 — and signaling further large rate hikes to come. The increase in the Fed’s key short-term rate raised it to a range of 0.75% to 1%, the highest point since the pandemic struck two years ago. The Fed also said it will start reducing its huge $9 trillion balance sheet, made up mainly of Treasury and mortgage bonds. Reducing those holdings will have the effect of further raising borrowing costs throughout the economy.
Firefighters in New Mexico are taking advantage of diminished winds to build more fire lines and clear combustible brush near homes close to the fringes of the largest wildfire burning in the U.S. The blaze has charred hundreds of square miles of tinder-dry forest, destroying dozens of homes and triggering the evacuation of thousands across an expansive stretch of rural northeastern New Mexico. President Joe Biden has approved a disaster declaration for areas devastated by the fire, while a congresswoman pressed the U.S. Forest Service on Thursday for a full account of its role in lighting a prescribed fire that fed the conflagration.
The oldest son of former President Donald Trump has met with the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. That's according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the private session. The interview with Donald Trump Jr. took place Tuesday. He's one of nearly 1,000 witnesses interviewed by members of the House committee as they work to compile a record of the worst attack on the Capitol in more than two centuries. He's the second of Trump’s children known to speak to the committee. His sister Ivanka Trump sat down with lawmakers for eight hours in early April.
An Alabama sheriff says a jail official visited a murder suspect in prison months before helping him escape and that her actions suggest their plan had been in the works for some time. Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said Wednesday that investigators have learned the female jail official had visited the inmate in a state prison between his stints at their county detention facility. A nationwide manhunt is ongoing for Casey White, who was awaiting trial on a capital murder case, and Vicky White, the assistant director of corrections for the jail in Lauderdale County. Authorities say the twor disappeared Friday.
Amber Heard says she knew she should leave Johnny Depp the first time he hit her, but she couldn’t bring herself to do it. Heard took the stand in her own defense Wednesday as part of a libel lawsuit Depp filed against her. Heard says Depp slapped her multiple times after she laughed at one of Depp's tattoos. She says she walked away but a few days later Depp came back with an apology, a few cases of her favorite wine, and a promise he’d never do it again. Heard says multiple acts of abuse from Depp later followed, including sexual violence. Depp has denied ever hitting Heard and says he was the abuse victim.
PHOENIX (AP) — Chris Paul scored 14 of his 28 points in another spectacular fourth quarter and the Phoenix Suns beat the Dallas Mavericks 129-…
TORONTO (AP) — Victor Hedman had a goal and three assists for his first four-point playoff game and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Toronto M…
Drivers Matt Kenseth and Hershel McGriff and crew chief Kirk Shelmerdine have been selected to the NASCAR Hall of Fame. Mike Helton was named the Landmark Award winner for outstanding contributions to the sport Wednesday during a ceremony at the NASCAR Hall of Fame. The group will officially be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Jan. 20. Kenseth was a first ballot selection, Shelmerdine was voted in on his third try and McGriff his seventh. Kenseth and Shelmerdine were voted in on the modern day ballot, while McGriff made it in on the pioneer ballot.