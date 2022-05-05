New White House press secretary is the first Black woman, openly LGBTQ+ person; plus, Cinco de Mayo and more top news

Take a look at trending topics for today, May 5.

Karine Jean-Pierre

Karine Jean-Pierre will become the new White House press secretary when Jen Psaki departs her role next week, President Joe Biden announced in a statement Thursday, becoming the first Black and out LGBTQ person to hold the position.

Jean-Pierre currently serves as the White House's principal deputy press secretary.

"Karine not only brings the experience, talent and integrity needed for this difficult job, but she will continue to lead the way in communicating about the work of the Biden-Harris Administration on behalf of the American people," Biden said in a statement, adding that "Jen Psaki has set the standard for returning decency, respect and decorum to the White House Briefing Room." Get more info on Jean-Pierre here:

Cinco de Mayo

When it comes to Cinco de Mayo — the annual fiesta that gives Americans an excuse to load up on more tacos and margaritas than they usually do — people ask a lot of questions.

A WHOLE LOT of them. And many of these inquiries are, shall we say, rather obvious (or occasionally downright strange). It makes you wonder if some folks got into the tequila a little early. Here are some of the questions from 2021:

Amber Heard

Actor Amber Heard tearfully told jurors Thursday that Johnny Depp sexually assaulted her with a liquor bottle in an alcohol-fueled rage.

The March 2015 incident in Australia, where Depp was filming the fifth “Pirates of the Caribbean” movie, is sharply disputed and has been a focal point of the four-week civil trial in Fairfax, Virginia.

The night ended with the tip of Depp's middle finger cut off, and him writing vulgar messages in blood on the walls of the house. Depp denies assaulting her in any way and says his finger was severed when Heard threw a vodka bottle at him; Heard said she'd taken sleeping pills after she was attacked and was not awake when the finger was severed. Read more here:

Dolly Parton

Well, hello Dolly.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 inductees were announced Wednesday, and despite initially opting to "respectfully bow out" of the nomination process, Dolly Parton is part of this year's diverse class.

Some of the other inductees include Pat Benatar, Lionel Richie, Eminem, Carly Simon, Harry Belafonte, Duran Duran, Eurythmics and Judas Priest. Here's the full list of this year's inductees.

***

