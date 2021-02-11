New video captures pepper-sprayed girl's wait for EMTs

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A 9-year-old Black girl pepper sprayed by police pleaded “please don’t do this to me” and “it burns” as she waited handcuffed in the back seat of a police cruiser for 16 minutes, according to new police body camera footage released Thursday.

The city of Rochester suspended police officers seen in an initial video released Sunday spraying a chemical irritant in the face of the distraught and handcuffed child. Mayor Lovely A. Warren said the city released almost 90 minutes of additional video from the Jan. 29 detainment in order to be transparent.

In the video, the girl can be heard wailing and whimpering that she wants her dad and saying her eyes are burning as an officer tells her an ambulance is on its way but has been slowed by the snowy roads.

“Officer, please don't do this to me,” she says at one point.

“You did it to yourself, hon,” the officer responds.

An attorney for the girl's mother could not immediately be reached to comment on whether she saw the new video.

The girl asks multiple times when the ambulance will come to clean the pepper spray from her eyes and begs to have the handcuffs removed as the liquid runs into her mouth.