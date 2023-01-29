New US race, ethnicity standards proposed; first since 1997

A Middle Eastern and North African category could be added to U.S. federal surveys and censuses, and changes could be made to how Hispanics are able to self-identify, under preliminary recommendations released by the Biden administration in what would be the first update to race and ethnicity standards in a quarter-century.
The federal government's standards haven't been changed since 1997, two decades after they were created as part of an effort to collect consistent race and ethnicity data across federal agencies when handling censuses, federal surveys and application forms for government benefits.
Workers at ACCESS, the Arab Community Center for Economic and Social Services, help with meals for the Arab community May 1, 2020, in Dearborn, Mich. A Middle Eastern and North African category would be added to U.S. federal surveys and censuses, and changes would be made to how Hispanics are able to self-identify, under preliminary recommendations released by the Biden administration in what would be the first update to race and ethnicity standards in a quarter-century.
Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Questions about race and Hispanic ethnicity are asked separately using the 1997 standards. They would be combined into a single question under the initial proposals, which were made by a working group of representatives from different federal agencies convened by the Office of Management and Budget.
Some advocates have been pushing for combining the race and Hispanic origin questions, saying the way race is categorized often confuses Hispanic respondents who are not sure how to answer. Tests by the Census Bureau in the 2010 census showed that combining the questions yielded higher response rates.
Using the 1997 standards, U.S. residents from Middle Eastern and North African countries were encouraged to identify as “white." Under the new proposal, there would be a separate category for people often referred to by the “MENA" acronym. The Census Bureau recommended adding a MENA category to the 2020 census form, but the Trump administration dropped the idea.
According to a Federal Register notice from the Biden administration that will be published Friday, research suggests that many MENA respondents view their identity as distinct from white — and for over 30 years, stakeholders have advocated for collecting MENA information separate from the census's “white” category.
Among the countries of origin that would get a check for the MENA category would be Lebanon, Iran, Egypt, Syria, Morocco and Israel, the notice said.
“This is a really big deal,” said Maya Berry, executive director of the Arab American Institute, a Washington-based civil rights group. “We have been working to get a checkbox to get better data about our community for decades.”
The proposals encourage the collection of more detailed race and ethnicity information by allowing respondents on government forms to list their country of origin when answering a question about their race or ethnicity. They also recommend striking from federal government forms the words “Negro," “Far East" — and the use of the terms “majority" and “minority," saying they can be considered pejorative or outdated, and that the standards need to be “respectful of how people refer to themselves."
The need to update the standards was driven by increasing racial and ethnic diversity, a growing number of people who identify as more than one race or ethnicity, and changing immigration and migration patterns, according to the Federal Register notice.
The working group said their proposals were preliminary and that they don't yet reflect the official standards of the federal government since they will continue to be hashed out with input from the public, which has until mid-April to submit comments. The goal is to ensure that that “the standards better reflect the diversity of the American people," Karin Orvis, the U.S. chief statistician, said in a blog post.
“As we consider these recommendations, we want to hear directly from the American people," Orvis said.
Here's how many households spend over half their income on rent in every state
A look at where households are 'severely cost-burdened'
It is no secret that millennials and many Americans are forgoing homeownership in favor of renting—but whether that saves money or wastes it largely depends on how long a household intends to stay there.
Since 1981 the government has defined people spending more than 30% of their income on housing as "
cost-burdened," while those spending more than 50% of their income are "severely cost-burdened." Stacker examined 2021 Census Bureau data, released in 2022, to find how many renters in each state spend more than half their income on housing. Aside from housing, Americans incur necessary monthly expenses such as groceries, utilities, child care, insurance, and more. In areas where housing is expensive, or the median household income is low, it becomes harder for families to juggle the rising cost of living.
Keep reading to discover which states lead the pack in households paying more than half of their income to pay rent.
Pixabay
#51. South Dakota
- Households that rent: 109,257
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 15.11%
--- Households making less than $10K: 64.70%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 45.79%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 10.72%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 3.35%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 1.20%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.0%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.0%
Sdgjake // Wikimedia Commons
#50. North Dakota
- Households that rent: 118,962
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 16.85%
--- Households making less than $10K: 68.29%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 50.77%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 15.80%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 1.45%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 1.05%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.0%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.50%
Cubcake76 // Wikimedia Commons
#49. Montana
- Households that rent: 137,088
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 17.42%
--- Households making less than $10K: 60.13%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 56.86%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 17.64%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 2.57%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 1.95%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.48%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.41%
Robstutz // Wikimedia Commons
#48. Idaho
- Households that rent: 195,010
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 18.16%
--- Households making less than $10K: 63.77%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 54.94%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 27.38%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 7.36%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 0.69%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.49%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.0%
Tamanoeconomico // Wikimedia Commons
#47. Maine
- Households that rent: 149,395
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 18.35%
--- Households making less than $10K: 49.88%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 38.06%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 26.66%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 6.29%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 1.06%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.76%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.0%
Pixabay
#46. New Hampshire
- Households that rent: 150,801
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 18.54%
--- Households making less than $10K: 60.86%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 57.68%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 36.60%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 13.79%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 1.15%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 1.33%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.63%
Richard Cavalleri // Shutterstock
#45. Arkansas
- Households that rent: 390,637
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 19.19%
--- Households making less than $10K: 53.46%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 53.20%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 15.25%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 2.12%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 0.57%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.32%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.12%
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons
#44. Utah
- Households that rent: 333,437
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 19.73%
--- Households making less than $10K: 62.98%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 70.55%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 36.67%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 11.27%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 1.28%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.42%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.20%
Tricia Simpson // Wikimedia Commons
#43. Kansas
- Households that rent: 382,286
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 19.74%
--- Households making less than $10K: 66.83%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 55.17%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 23.38%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 2.24%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 0.52%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 1.01%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.17%
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons
#42. Wisconsin
- Households that rent: 781,395
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 19.82%
--- Households making less than $10K: 67.0%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 59.05%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 22.63%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 3.88%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 1.03%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.50%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.15%
Jeff the quiet // Wikimedia Commons
#41. Oklahoma
- Households that rent: 534,130
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 20.13%
--- Households making less than $10K: 61.29%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 55.91%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 14.90%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 3.08%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 1.70%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.11%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.24%
MARELBU // Wikimedia Commons
#40. Indiana
- Households that rent: 774,845
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 20.28%
--- Households making less than $10K: 61.64%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 58.52%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 19.57%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 3.60%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 0.72%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.41%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.88%
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#39. Ohio
- Households that rent: 1,586,436
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 20.34%
--- Households making less than $10K: 55.92%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 55.45%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 18.64%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 4.16%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 0.81%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.52%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.54%
Wdzinc // Wikimedia Commons
#38. Kentucky
- Households that rent: 559,686
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 20.39%
--- Households making less than $10K: 56.75%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 49.81%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 17.51%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 1.92%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 0.22%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.21%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.15%
Pixabay
#37. Iowa
- Households that rent: 365,356
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 20.44%
--- Households making less than $10K: 66.53%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 54.13%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 18.55%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 3.57%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 0.72%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 1.83%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.59%
Boscophotos // Wikimedia Commons
#36. Alaska
- Households that rent: 90,166
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 20.45%
--- Households making less than $10K: 59.77%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 59.93%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 41.85%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 17.15%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 0.51%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.0%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.0%
Wonderlane // Flickr
#35. Missouri
- Households that rent: 770,131
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 20.54%
--- Households making less than $10K: 64.77%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 55.35%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 19.32%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 4.12%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 0.99%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.12%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.05%
AbeEzekowitz // Wikimedia Commons
#34. Nebraska
- Households that rent: 253,400
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 20.77%
--- Households making less than $10K: 69.28%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 52.42%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 23.23%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 6.35%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 2.04%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 1.29%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.16%
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons
#33. Tennessee
- Households that rent: 901,349
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 21.22%
--- Households making less than $10K: 58.06%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 54.50%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 27.46%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 7.53%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 1.13%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.55%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.0%
U.S. Dept. of Housing and Urban Development // Flickr
#32. Wyoming
- Households that rent: 69,516
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 21.71%
--- Households making less than $10K: 78.19%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 45.75%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 23.78%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 0.30%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 2.36%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.0%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.0%
Jeffrey Beal // Wikimedia Commons
#31. North Carolina
- Households that rent: 1,385,421
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 21.98%
--- Households making less than $10K: 60.03%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 61.19%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 30.98%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 5.40%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 1.28%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.59%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.27%
Kenneth C. Zirkel // Wikimedia Commons
#30. Washington D.C.
- Households that rent: 186,629
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 22.23%
--- Households making less than $10K: 56.33%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 65.57%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 50.76%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 23.20%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 9.24%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.44%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.41%
Pixabay
#29. Minnesota
- Households that rent: 615,932
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 22.42%
--- Households making less than $10K: 66.18%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 57.73%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 36.84%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 10.44%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 2.28%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.87%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.0%
Payton Chung // Wikimedia Commons
#28. Alabama
- Households that rent: 589,627
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 22.51%
--- Households making less than $10K: 61.15%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 50.97%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 19.25%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 4.34%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 0.66%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.0%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.14%
Altairisfar // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Washington
- Households that rent: 1,088,354
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 22.63%
--- Households making less than $10K: 60.73%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 67.92%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 52.27%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 20.33%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 6.21%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 1.91%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.42%
Joe Mabel // Wikimedia Commons
#26. South Carolina
- Households that rent: 578,676
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 22.90%
--- Households making less than $10K: 56.02%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 60.32%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 28.36%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 5.69%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 1.33%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.98%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.14%
North Charleston // Flickr
#25. Pennsylvania
- Households that rent: 1,571,478
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 22.99%
--- Households making less than $10K: 62.41%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 57.59%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 31.70%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 7.79%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 2.0%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 1.23%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.46%
Shuvaev // Wikimedia Commons
#24. New Mexico
- Households that rent: 254,299
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 23.04%
--- Households making less than $10K: 60.92%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 56.89%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 23.09%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 3.76%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 1.89%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.50%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.72%
MARELBU // Wikimedia Commons
#23. West Virginia
- Households that rent: 179,396
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 23.10%
--- Households making less than $10K: 55.69%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 46.89%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 16.44%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 1.95%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 0.0%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.0%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.0%
Generic1139 // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Illinois
- Households that rent: 1,620,987
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 23.40%
--- Households making less than $10K: 56.42%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 62.93%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 37.18%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 9.48%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 2.65%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 1.24%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.53%
Colin J Bird // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Virginia
- Households that rent: 1,079,291
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 23.44%
--- Households making less than $10K: 62.99%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 67.39%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 43.01%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 17.07%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 4.59%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 1.91%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.53%
Morgan Riley // Wikimedia Commons
#20. Mississippi
- Households that rent: 342,543
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 23.58%
--- Households making less than $10K: 58.95%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 51.79%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 19.0%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 1.11%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 0.43%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.0%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.23%
Jerrye & Roy Klotz // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Texas
- Households that rent: 4,035,245
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 23.71%
--- Households making less than $10K: 62.94%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 73.08%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 40.48%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 9.87%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 1.48%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.65%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.17%
Pixabay
#18. Rhode Island
- Households that rent: 161,721
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 23.78%
--- Households making less than $10K: 68.33%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 41.83%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 41.21%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 9.60%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 3.65%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.80%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.0%
Kenneth C. Zirkel // Wikimedia Commons
#17. Arizona
- Households that rent: 912,033
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 23.85%
--- Households making less than $10K: 61.44%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 73.48%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 45.05%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 15.22%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 3.04%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 1.42%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.59%
Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Georgia
- Households that rent: 1,358,983
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 24.12%
--- Households making less than $10K: 61.63%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 64.78%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 40.66%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 10.17%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 2.09%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.58%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.12%
Marcia Todd // Flickr
#15. Michigan
- Households that rent: 1,085,451
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 24.20%
--- Households making less than $10K: 64.42%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 59.74%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 28.06%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 5.71%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 1.21%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 1.43%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.35%
Elisa.rolle // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Massachusetts
- Households that rent: 1,016,582
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 24.64%
--- Households making less than $10K: 57.14%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 50.95%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 52.22%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 26.26%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 7.81%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 2.15%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.66%
IIP Photo Archive // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Colorado
- Households that rent: 766,809
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 24.90%
--- Households making less than $10K: 62.55%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 70.31%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 58.21%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 23.70%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 5.49%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 1.86%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.39%
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Vermont
- Households that rent: 73,872
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 24.98%
--- Households making less than $10K: 70.71%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 61.46%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 35.64%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 10.79%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 1.06%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.96%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.68%
Mfwills // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Oregon
- Households that rent: 616,569
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 25.25%
--- Households making less than $10K: 63.62%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 71.35%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 52.01%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 13.16%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 3.0%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.47%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.22%
Visitor7 // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Maryland
- Households that rent: 757,989
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 25.51%
--- Households making less than $10K: 58.61%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 70.58%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 59.78%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 23.71%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 6.07%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.84%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.56%
Farragutful // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Connecticut
- Households that rent: 476,797
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 25.77%
--- Households making less than $10K: 62.79%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 60.01%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 45.57%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 17.76%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 3.95%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 2.22%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.97%
Woodward, Ashbel, House // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Delaware
- Households that rent: 108,545
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 26.0%
--- Households making less than $10K: 66.86%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 71.49%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 45.21%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 14.72%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 1.93%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 2.12%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.08%
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons
#7. New Jersey
- Households that rent: 1,244,971
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 26.28%
--- Households making less than $10K: 61.30%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 64.27%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 61.40%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 25.88%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 5.58%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.98%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.34%
Pixabay
#6. Louisiana
- Households that rent: 583,014
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 26.29%
--- Households making less than $10K: 58.60%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 58.04%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 24.50%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 5.04%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 1.02%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.31%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.0%
Infrogmation of New Orleans // Flickr
#5. Nevada
- Households that rent: 486,832
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 26.62%
--- Households making less than $10K: 61.06%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 81.69%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 49.79%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 15.36%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 1.49%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.14%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.12%
Luke H. Gordon // Wikimedia Commons
#4. California
- Households that rent: 5,926,357
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 27.57%
--- Households making less than $10K: 62.16%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 70.51%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 64.87%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 37.35%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 13.60%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 3.69%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.96%
Pixabay
#3. New York
- Households that rent: 3,413,629
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 27.66%
--- Households making less than $10K: 66.86%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 63.84%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 48.10%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 24.39%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 8.42%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 3.57%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.86%
Rtd2101 // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Hawaii
- Households that rent: 183,427
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 28.31%
--- Households making less than $10K: 57.42%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 67.16%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 58.43%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 42.56%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 21.71%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 6.97%
--- Households making $100K or more: 1.30%
karamysh // Shutterstock
#1. Florida
- Households that rent: 2,793,000
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 28.60%
--- Households making less than $10K: 60.25%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 76.78%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 55.25%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 18.50%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 4.21%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 1.06%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.67%
Pixabay
