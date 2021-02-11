New trial in ex-football hero's killing can't be for murder

“A 10-2 verdict is no verdict at all,” Assistant District Attorney Seth Shute wrote, later noting, “an illegal verdict acts as neither an acquittal nor a conviction.”

Ciolino had argued that the 10-2 verdict on a lesser charge in the murder trial was an acquittal on the murder charge and that the Supreme Court’s ruling “did not reverse or otherwise affect Mr. Gasser’s acquittal of the charge of second-degree murder.”

Prosecutors have indicated in state court records that they will appeal.

McKnight was a high school football hero at Louisiana’s John Curtis Christian School who played three seasons for the New York Jets and one with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Gasser fatally shot McKnight on Dec. 1, 2016, after what authorities described as a rolling a 5-mile (8-kilometer) traffic dispute and chase over a New Orleans area bridge.

Witnesses at the 2018 trial said McKnight had been weaving in and out of traffic at high speed before the shooting. Prosecutors acknowledged to the jury that he was, in the words of Shute, “driving like a jerk.” But they argued that Gasser escalated the conflict, following him down an exit that he would not ordinarily have taken.

Gasser claimed self defense and said McKnight lunged into his car. Prosecutors said physical evidence proved Gasser lied.

