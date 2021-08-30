New threat emerges as crews fight Minnesota wildfire: bears

As the Greenwood Fire continues to burn, smoke from the blaze fills the air near Pitcha Lake (bottom left) as fire crews set back fires to better control the perimeter, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Isabella, Minn.
As the Greenwood Fire continues to burn, smoke from the blaze fills the air near Slater Lake and Highway 1 & 2 intersections as fire crews set back fires to better control the perimeter, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Isabella, Minn.
As the Greenwood Fire continues to burn, smoke from the blaze fills the air near Slater Lake and Highway 1 & 2 intersections as fire crews set back fires to better control the perimeter, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Isabella, Minn.
As the Greenwood Fire continues to burn, smoke from the blaze fills the air near Slater Lake as fire crews set back fires to better control the perimeter, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Isabella, Minn.
As the Greenwood Fire continues to burn, smoke from the blaze fills the air along Interstate 35 near Barnum, Minn., Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021.
Heavy smoke hangs in the air on East Sheridan Street in Ely, Minn., from the Greenwood Fire burning in the Superior National Forest, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021.
As the Greenwood Fire continues to burn, smoke from the blaze fills the air, almost obscuring the Bong Bridge and Denfeld Senior High School, bottom tower, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Duluth, Minn.
In this image provided by the U.S. Forest Service, smoke and a pyrocumulus cloud rise above Highway 1 near Murphy City, Minn, on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, above the Greenwood Lake wildfire in northeastern Minnesota. U.S. Forest Service officials say the fire made a run Monday afternoon and developed a pyrocumulus cloud resulting in extreme fire behavior and fire-created lightning. The cloud was visible for miles in all directions and smoke and ash from the fire were reported as far away as Lutsen, a resort town on Lake Superior.
In this photo provided by the United States Forest Service, firefighters battle a wildfire, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, near Greenwood Lake in the Superior National Forest of northeastern Minnesota. The fire has burned more than 14 square miles and promoted a new round of evacuations of homes and cabins on Monday.
This Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, photo provided by the U.S. Forest Service, a rapidly growing wildfire rises in the background in northeastern Minnesota. U.S. Forest Service officials have warned home and cabin owners who fled a wildfire in northeastern Minnesota that the winds could shift this weekend, putting their properties in danger. Dozens of people got the warning at a public meeting Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, evening in the small town of Finland, where officials gave them the latest about the Greenwood Lake fire and their strategy for trying to stop it.
This photo provided by the U.S. Forest Service-Superior National Forest in Minnesota shows people unloading donated supplies in Finland, Minn. Officials leading the fight against wildfires in northern Minnesota warned Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, about a new threat: bears attracted by generous donations of food and other supplies." Donations have far out-stripped our need and our ability to store what we have received," Superior National Forest officials posted in a social media update. "We have no remaining storage space and donations now must be stored in the open on pallets, making them an attractant to bears.
By STEVE KARNOWSKI
Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Officials leading the fight against wildfires in northeastern Minnesota warned Monday about a new threat: bears attracted by generous donations of food and other supplies.
“Donations have far out-stripped our need and our ability to store what we have received,” Superior National Forest officials posted in a social media update. “We have no remaining storage space and donations now must be stored in the open on pallets, making them an attractant to bears. We have had two instances of bear damage already.”
Black bears are common in northern Minnesota and rarely attack people, but conflicts can arise when they're attracted by food. The officials said they appreciate the donations, but they just can't accept any more.
“We understand the genuine concern, and undeniable generosity of community members, but we need to be able to return the focus of our logistics staff to supporting the Greenwood Fire and our firefighters,” they posted. They suggested donations to local food banks and fire departments instead, “or thank a firefighter. We love signs along the road and cards.”
Forest Service crews have been battling the Greenwood Lake fire since it was spotted Aug. 15, about 15 miles southwest of the town of Isabella. It has burned over 40 square miles (over 105 square kilometers) but has slowed down in recent days. The area received a much-needed 1.5 to 2 inches (3.8 to 5 centimeters) of rain from Saturday afternoon through Monday morning, the most rain in a 24-hour period the area around the fire has received all year.