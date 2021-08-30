New threat emerges as crews fight Minnesota wildfire: bears

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Officials leading the fight against wildfires in northeastern Minnesota warned Monday about a new threat: bears attracted by generous donations of food and other supplies.

“Donations have far out-stripped our need and our ability to store what we have received,” Superior National Forest officials posted in a social media update. “We have no remaining storage space and donations now must be stored in the open on pallets, making them an attractant to bears. We have had two instances of bear damage already.”

Black bears are common in northern Minnesota and rarely attack people, but conflicts can arise when they're attracted by food. The officials said they appreciate the donations, but they just can't accept any more.

“We understand the genuine concern, and undeniable generosity of community members, but we need to be able to return the focus of our logistics staff to supporting the Greenwood Fire and our firefighters,” they posted. They suggested donations to local food banks and fire departments instead, “or thank a firefighter. We love signs along the road and cards.”