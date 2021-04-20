New St. Louis mayor pledges to fight all discrimination

“Decades of problems will not be solved by days or months of solutions," Jones said, noting that the work will be challenging “and the conversations will not be comfortable.”

Voters in the heavily-Democratic city are turning to progressives in hopes of a turnaround. In addition to electing Jones, four new members of the Board of Aldermen were elected from a progressive slate.

Jones also joins two other progressive Black women in roles pivotal to the city's future. Cori Bush defeated longtime U.S. Rep. William Lacy Clay in the August Democratic primary and won easily in November. Her district includes all of St. Louis. And Kim Gardner was reelected circuit attorney in November.

Jones has called for a significant rethinking of the city’s criminal justice system. She has vowed to end St. Louis’ “arrest and incarcerate” model of policing. She wants treatment, rather than punishment, for drug users, and more emphasis on social service programs to help the neighborhoods with the highest crime rates.

Her plans are similar to the policing changes pushed by Bush and Gardner, and critics have questioned how a city with so much violence can consider scaling back policing. St. Louis has one of the nation’s highest per capita murder rates.