New season of Crime Beat Chronicles podcast coming soon: The disappearance of Sydney Loofe

Sydney Loofe, a 24-year-old Lincoln, Nebraska, store clerk, was reported missing on Nov. 16, 2017.

Two weeks later, her dismembered remains were found in garbage bags in a field.

The fourth season of Late Edition: Crime Beat Chronicles will present the bizarre circumstances of Sydney Loofe's death, the surreal trial that followed and the verdicts that were handed down.

We'll share articles from the Omaha World Herald that reported the tragic story from beginning to end, along with new interviews with the journalists who documented every twist and turn, and explore some of the questions that are still unanswered.

